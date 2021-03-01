Kanpur, Mar 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force on Monday claimed to have arrested seven persons who allegedly provided shelter to gangster Vikas Dubey and his men.

The arrested persons have been identified as Vishnu Kashyap, Abhinav Tiwari alias Chinku, Aman Shukla, Ramji alias Radhey, Sanjay Parihar alias Pinku, Manish Yadav alias Sheru and Shubham Pal, all residents of Kanpur Dehat district, according to the STF.

The accused were arrested from a service road connecting to Panki Industrial Area from Panki Padao crossing on Monday morning, STF Additional Director General (ADG) Amitabh Yash told reporters here.

They had gone there to handover weapons as part of a deal with Manish Yadav alias Sheru of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind. He is a close relative of Satyaveer Singh Yadav, who owns a petrol pump and a restaurant at the Etawah-Bhind road, he said.

The STF also recovered weapons including American .30 Springfield, 9 mm semi-automatic rifle, 9 mm carbine, one revolver and one SBBL, among others. Over 100 live cartridges of various bores were also recovered, Yash said.

The agency also recovered seven chargers of 30.06 bore rifle cartridges, over half-a-dozen mobile phones including an iPhone belonging to Dubey, two four-wheelers and over Rs 2 lakh cash.

The ADG said Dubey along with his men had spent a couple of days in Kanpur Dehat and stayed at different places with the help of accused Kashyap and Ramji, and one Chhotu.

On July 3 last year, eight police personnel including a DSP were gunned down in Bikru village here by Dubey and his men. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop after the police team reached the village to arrest the dreaded gangster.

Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 after the police vehicle bringing him to Kanpur from Ujjain met with an accident and he tried to escape from custody, according to the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)