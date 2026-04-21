Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, with his wife Nita Ambani (Image source: Reliance)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, turned 69 on April 19. His birthday was marked by simple and meaningful celebrations.

A video released by Reliance showed Mukesh Ambani and his family participating in puja rituals, offering prayers with devotion.

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The Ambani family also served Brahman Bhoj to students of Ved pathshala as part of the celebrations.

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On his birthday, Mukesh Ambani also paid a sacred visit to Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple, where he offered prayers and sought blessings.

Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by close family members, including his wife Nita Ambani, sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, daughter-in-laws Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, and his grandchildren.

Earlier this month, the Ambani family held birthday celebrations of Anant Ambani. Grand celebrations were held in Jamnagar, attracting a star-studded guest list.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and many other celebrities were present in Jamnagar as guests of the Ambani family for the special event. (ANI)

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