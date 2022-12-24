Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): With a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, safety protocols and vigilance have been put in place in schools in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh.

"We have been instructed to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines at the school. Face masks have been made mandatory," said Gurvinder Kaur Gulati, the Principal of Gandhi Nagar Public School in Moradabad.

"Students are made to sit at a safe distance. We have also administered oath to follow the Covid-19 guidelines," she added.

School authorities have also placed posters and messages on the walls to generate awareness among students about safety guidelines for the usage of sanitisers and masks.

Students said that they had a hard time before and are coming to school with all precautions.

They said that they are following all necessary protocols to keep Coronavirus away.

"If we are not cautious then the Coronavirus will spread just like it spread in other nations," the students said.

"People have suffered huge losses due to the pandemic. Several lives have also been lost. That is why we have started taking precautions as advised by the government," they said.

As per the government figures, India recorded 201 new cases of the infection in the last 24 hours. On the COVID-19 vaccination front, the government data informed that over 220.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. (ANI)

