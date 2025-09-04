Aligarh, September 4: Following the Centre's announcement of new GST rate cuts during the 56th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi, housewives and students thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the reduction of taxes on food items, which has been lowered from 18 pc to 5 pc on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Swati Gupta, a housewife in Aligarh, expressed her happiness over the prime minister's decision to reduce GST during Navratri, as these new rates will be levied from September 22 this year.

"I am very happy with Modi's decision to reduce the GST on Navratri. He has also reduced the GST on food. He has reduced it from 18 pc to 5 pc," Gupta told ANI. She further expressed her happiness over the reduction of GST rates on health insurance, as earlier they used to pay GST of Rs 3,600, which was accompanied by a payment of health insurance that cost Rs 20,000. New GST Rates: Goods and Services Reforms Can Further Lower Inflation, Allow RBI To Cut Repo Rate by Another 25 Basis Points in 2025.

"He has also reduced the GST on health insurance. He has reduced it to zero. When we used to get health insurance for Rs. 20,000, we had to pay Rs. 3600 for GST. Now we don't have to pay anything. It is a great benefit for women like us that we don't have to pay GST. We will be saved," added Gupta. Notably, some essential services and educational items are fully exempt from GST, including individual health, family floater, and life insurance. Additionally, GST is not applicable to health and life insurance premiums, as well as education and healthcare services, such as certain services related to education and healthcare, which are also GST-exempt.

While expressing her happiness over the reduction in GST rates on kitchen utensils, another housewife said that due to this tax reduction, she will be able to save money as a result of this decision. " We will benefit a lot from him reducing the GST on kitchen slender, kitchen utensils and utensils for Navratri. We will be saved by 13 pc. We will be able to save money from this. The government has reduced the GST on items such as namkeen biscuits, pencils, and rubber. With this, we will be able to save our homes," another housewife told ANI. GST 2.0 FAQs: Why Are Paneer and Cheese Taxed Differently? What Is the New GST Rate on Cars? Your Key Questions Answered.

It is not just housewives who have expressed their happiness over this new decision. Students are also happy with this decision. Govind Gupta, a school student, told ANI that with this decision, the cost will now come down from Rs 118 to Rs 105. "This will benefit us a lot. We used to eat bread, butter, and biscuits for breakfast. Now the GST has been reduced. We have been given a school fee. Before, it cost Rs 118. Now, it will cost Rs. 105. This will benefit us a lot. We will be able to save money on pencils, erasers, etc. The government has reduced the GST on all of these; this is a good thing for children like us," Govind told ANI.

Another student told ANI that they will now be able to save 13 per cent due to the new rates announced by the government. "We will save 13 pc. The government has reduced the GST on namkeen biscuits, pencil, rubber, etc," said another student. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary emphasised that the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs will provide relief to the common man, small traders and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

"The purpose behind making two slabs was that earlier there used to be four slabs, 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, 28 per cent and a lot of confusion was created in it. This has been done to remove that and to make the work of making GST easier. This will provide relief to the common man, small traders, and MSMEs," Chaudhary told ANI. The 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.

5% slab consists of essential goods and services, including food and kitchen item like butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged namkeens, bhujia, mixtures, and utensils; agricultural equipment like drip irrigation systems, sprinklers, bio-pesticides, micronutrients, soil preparation machines, harvesting tools, tractors, and tractor tires; handicrafts and small industries like sewing machines and their parts and health and wellness like medical equipment and diagnostic kits.

While the 18% slab consists of a standard rate for most goods and services, including automobiles such as small cars and motorcycles (up to 350cc), consumer goods like electronic items, household goods, and some professional services, a uniform 18% rate applies to all auto parts. Additionally, there is also a 40% slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products like cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages and on luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.

