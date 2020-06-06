India News | UP Teacher Arrested for Withdrawing over Rs 1 Cr in Salaries from 25 Schools

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Kasganj Police have arrested Anamika Shukla, the teacher who has allegedly withdrawn over Rs 1 crore in salaries for over a year from 25 different schools.

Shukla was allegedly working on the same post in 25 schools for 13 months and was withdrawing salary for the same.

Kasganj's Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Anjali Agarwal said: "A notice was sent to Anamika Shukla after we found that her documents are listed for multiple postings. She came to our office to submit her resignation. She has been handed over to the police."

Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Satish Dwivedi had also said that the department received information through media regarding the multiple postings of Shukla.

"We got information through media that a teacher has been posted at 25 places. It has been found that there have been postings at Baghpat, Aligarh, Amethi, Saharanpur, and Ambedkar Nagar using records of Anamika Shukla. An investigation is underway," Dwivedi said. (ANI)

