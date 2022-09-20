Kaushambi, Sep 20 (PTI) A BA first year student lost her life on Tuesday evening when she was run over by a goods train at Bharwari railway station here, a RPF official said.

The incident took place when 18-year-old Rinki was crossing the railway line on platform number 1 of the station, Bhaskar said, adding she died on the spot.

RPF incharge Surendra Bhaskar said the deceased's father, Ramvishal, works in the engineering department of the Bharwari railway station located on the Delhi-Howrah route.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said.

The goods train was going towards Kanpur, he added.

