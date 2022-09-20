The Central Government employees are eagerly awaiting the government’s announcement regarding the revised Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DA) as the festive season approaches. However, some central government employees may get a double delight as certain reports state that the Centre is planning to give promotions to over 8,000 central government employees.

According to reports, the Department of Personnel and Training is soon going to announce promotions for government employees, which was earlier expected in August. Earlier on July 1, 2022, 8089 employees were promoted. Centre had earlier said that all promotions for employees will be done in a systematic and phased manner. 7th Pay Commission News Today: Naveen Patnaik Government Hikes DA by 3% to 34% for Employees, Pensioners From January

As per reports, Central Secretariat Official Language Service Group A delegation had met Union Minister Jitendra Singh recently regarding the promotion of central government employees. Singh had assured them to expedite the process of promotion as per rules. As of now, at least one year to 18 months training is necessary before the promotion of officers. 7th Pay Commission: Good News Ahead of Festivals As Central Govt Employees Can Now Travel on This Train For Free; Check Details

According to reports, the DA/DR rate will increase from its current level of 34% to 38%. The DA/DR rate was increased earlier this year by the Centre, which decided to do so in March, bringing the rate to 34%. As per media reports, the government's big announcement on Dearness Allowance (DA) could be made during auspicious occasion of Navratri.

The Dearness Allowance of central government employees is revised twice a year. The first is given from January to June, while the second comes from July to December.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2022 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).