Sultanpur, Mar 17 (PTI) A three-year-old boy and 12 others were injured when their pickup truck overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway here, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Birsinghpur village in Jaisinghpur Kotwali area when the vehicle reached kilometer marker 149.1 and the truck's axle suddenly broke, causing it to collide with the median barrier before overturning, they said.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Indefinite Curfew Clamped in Churachandpur District As Tension Prevails After Assault on Hmar Tribal Leader.

According to the police, the truck was carrying pilgrim from Rohtas in Bihar to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Most of the passengers are residents of Dinara in Rohtas district.

Assistant security officer of Purvanchal Expressway, Triloki Nath Pandey, said the injured were taken to Community Health Center in Dostpur for treatment.

Also Read | Thought Of The Day For Morning School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Best Quote For Students To Share During School Assembly On March 18.

Among the injured, Paan Pato Devi is in critical condition, he said, adding that other injured persons include -- Vikas Gupta (23), Rinki Devi, Anju Devi, Shivani, Rajesh Kumar, Munni Devi, Kumari Kajal, Mohan Shah, Anita Devi, and Shivanshu Gupta (3).

The officer said that two passengers remained unhurt in the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)