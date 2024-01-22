Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Three members of a family suffocated to death after inhaling toxic fumes from an earthen oven (angithi) in a closed room, officials said, adding that the incident took place in the Juhi area of Kanpur district.

According to sources, the fumes from the earthen oven accumulated in the closed room while they were asleep on Sunday late at night.

Speaking to ANI, Ravindra Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South Kanpur, said, "The victims were found asleep, with flames still burning inside the angithi. It's possible that they decided against putting out the fire in the oven to keep themselves warm amid the biting cold. However, it appears that they inhaled the toxic fumes from the angithi and died from suffocation. Preliminary investigation suggests that the family members sealed the doors and windows tightly, which led to excessive fumes accumulating in the room."

"It's unfortunate that three lives were lost in this incident. It looks as if all three members died in their sleep," he added.

A police team, led by the DCP, South Kanpur, surveyed the scene and was seen collecting evidence.

"Two other family members, who survived, were admitted to a hospital. Senior police officials are involved in the ongoing investigation into this incident," the DCP added.

The police took custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

