Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Now Uttar Pradesh will test people, coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, for coronavirus in the wake of a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said on Sunday.

"We are also discussing the number of people to be allowed to attend weddings or other social events. We are also reaching out to people to use masks and maintain social distancing," Tiwari said.

The national capital had 39,741 active cases till Saturday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 4,75,106 recoveries and 8,270 deaths have recorded in the national capital so far. (ANI)

