New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) In a bid to curb digital piracy, the government has amended laws to include jail term and strict fines of up to five per cent of the production cost for those involved in illegal recording and transmission of films.

The gove

rnment brought in these changes to the Cinematograph Act two years ago to strengthen the provisions against film piracy.

"The amendments include strict punishment of a minimum three months imprisonment and fine of Rs three lakh, which can be extended up to three years imprisonment and fine up to five per cent of the audited gross production cost," Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan told Parliament last week.

He said Section 6AA and 6AB of the Cinematograph Act prohibit unauthorised recording and transmission of films.

"Newly added Section 7(1B)(ii) of the Cinematograph Act empowers the Government to issue necessary directions to intermediaries for hosting pirated content," Murugan said.

He said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification have been empowered to receive complaints from copyright holders or authorised persons, and issue necessary directions to intermediaries hosting such content.

An inter-ministerial committee has been constituted to strengthen anti-piracy strategies and develop coordinated action plans.

According to The Rob Report by EY and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), the Indian entertainment industry faced a loss of Rs 22,400 crore in 2023, primarily due to piracy.

