Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Under the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, 'Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday interacted with farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and recalled his tenure as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

"When I used to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, I used to think about my state, and since I have become the Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development 'mere rom rom mein kisan hey aur har saans mein kheti hey'. So, I don't sit in Delhi...I have come to you," Chouhan told the farmers.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets ADB President Masato Kanda, Latter Pledges USD 10 Billion for Indian Urban Infrastructure (See Pic).

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arun Govil also interacted with the farmers.

Earlier in the day, Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in a seminar organised on the 60th anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's 'Integral Humanism.'

Also Read | Sharmishta Panoli Arrested: Free Pune Law Student, Don't Make West Bengal Another North Korea, Says Kangana Ranaut (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday hailed Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, saying that under this campaign, demand-driven research will be done on the basis of feedback coming from the village.

"I congratulate our scientist.... Now, research will not be done sitting in Delhi. Demand-driven research will be done based on feedback coming from the village. Agriculture remains the backbone of the Indian economy... This growth rate results from policy changes by PM Modi, his vision, and the hard work of the farmers," he said earlier.

Earlier, Chouhan launched the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' from Sakhigopal of Puri district, Odisha. This historic initiative, launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), is a concrete step towards transforming Indian agriculture and securing the food future of the country through scientific innovation and grassroots participation.

During the 15-day campaign, Chouhan will travel to about 20 states. State governments will play a key role in realising this mission, and all states are expected to make this campaign a success through collective ownership and dedication.

This campaign will be organised in more than 700 districts from 29 May to 12 June . 731 KVKs, 113 ICAR institutes, state-level departments and officials of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and innovative farmers will participate in this campaign. Through this campaign, an effort has been made to add a strong chapter towards the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Vikashit Bharat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)