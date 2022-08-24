Maharajganj (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) An Uzbek woman has been arrested while allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal on fake documents, a senior immigration official said here on Tuesday.

Shokhsanam Sapakhonova (31) was arrested Monday night in the Sonauli area after her visa and passport were found to be fake. She had come from Chandigarh and was on her way to Nepal, Immigration Officer at Sonauli Uttam Kumar said.

Also Read | NDTV Says Exercise of Rights by VCPL Done Without NDTV Founders' Consent.

Sonauli in Mahrajganj district is located on the India-Nepal border and is a common transit point between the two countries.

According to Kumar, the woman entered India on February 20, 2020, and stayed in many big cities.

Also Read | Delhi: First Successful Heart Transplant Operation Performed at RML Hospital.

A case has been registered against her under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) under section 14 of The Foreigners Act, an official said, adding the Intelligence Bureau has been informed about the matter and the woman is being questioned.

Officials claimed that she entered India with the help of some agents and has a criminal background.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)