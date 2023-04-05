Lucknow, Apr 5 (PTI) A number of government buildings in the state capital, including the Vidhan Bhavan and the secretariat complex, are set for a facelift.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued guidelines in this regard on Wednesday at a high-level meeting of senior officials of the estate department, an official release issued here said.

The government has already made a provision of Rs 50 crore in the first phase for the redevelopment of the Vidhan Bhavan and secretariat premises.

In the meeting, Adityanath was informed that the process of site selection for the first phase of work has been completed. The housing and urban planning department will now proceed with further action.

In addition to Vidhan Bhawan and the secretariat complex, Lucknow's many outdated government structures will undergo renovations. The budget and action plan for this was also discussed at the meeting, the release added.

