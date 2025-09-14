Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad performed hawan and pooja and prayed for the victory of Team India ahead of their match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, which will take place on Sunday.

Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad, National President, Gopal Rai, said that now is the time to stand with the Indian cricket team as they are set to lock horns with Pakistan for the first time after the Pahalgam terror attack.

"India has always won and India will always win. The way innocent people were killed in Pahalgam, our Prime Minister took revenge on Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. Some people are protesting against the match, but Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad believes that if we do not play, how will the world know that India has the capabilities to defeat Pakistan at one go... We are standing with our Indian cricketers," he said.

The high-voltage contest will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in India's second Group A fixture. Both teams are heading into the contest on the back of convincing wins in their respective openers.

India dominated hosts UAE by nine wickets in their first match, while Pakistan outclassed Hong Kong China by 93 runs comfortably. The result makes Sunday's encounter pivotal in the race to the Super Four.

Meanwhile, women workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday staged a protest in Mumbai with 'sindoor', opposing India's participation in the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, scheduled for today. Shiv Sena UBT had announced to hold a demonstration against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 cricket match scheduled to be held in Dubai.

Ahead of the clash, there had been a widespread demand from the opposition to boycott the match. However, the Centre had issued no objection from the Indian team to playing against Pakistan in any multi-nation tournament. (ANI)

