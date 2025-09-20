Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested after an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Nahar Nat alias Rahul, has 20 cases registered against him and was wanted in 11 of them. He sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter and was taken to hospital, the police said.

Dr Patel, Emergency Medical Officer at Raebareli District Hospital, said, "He has been brought here following an encounter. He has a firearm injury in his left leg. He has been admitted here after first aid."

More details are awaited.

In a separate incident in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area, another criminal accused in several cases of chain snatching and robbery was arrested following an encounter. The arrested man was identified as Shahbaz alias Poli, a resident of Nandnagri. Police recovered an illegal pistol, cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

ACP Abhishek Srivastav said, "During regular checking, police saw two people approaching on a motorbike. When the police asked them to stop, they tried to flee. Their motorbike slipped, and they fell. While trying to run, one accused opened fire on the police. In retaliation, police fired back, injuring one of them in the leg."

The second accused managed to escape. Police said multiple cases of chain snatching and robbery are registered against Shahbaz in Delhi-NCR and Gautam Budh Nagar. Search is on for his associates, they added. (ANI)

