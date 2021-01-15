Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A woman here has alleged that she was raped twice by a sub-inspector who also made a video of the incident, police said on Friday.

The woman has alleged that the sub-inspector (SI) posted at Jalalabad police station took her to a secluded place when she was returning from Shahjahanpur on January 8 and raped her for the second time.

The officer also threatened her not to pursue the case, Superintendent of Police S Anand said quoting the complaint of the victim.

An FIR in the mater was registered on Thursday.

The SP said the transfer of the SI has been recommended and the allegation of the woman are being probed.

The woman claimed she first lodged an FIR on September 2, 2020 against the officer for raping her when he was posted at the Kalan police station.

The woman alleged that she came in contact with the SI during a case of dowry filed against her husband, the SP said. A case for making the video of the incident was also lodged against the officer.

Police said a final report regarding the FIR filed by the woman in September was filed and the woman had gone to Shahahnpur to file her protest petition on January 8.

The officer allegedly raped her again when she was returning from Shahjahanpur, police said.

