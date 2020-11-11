Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A woman block education officer was arrested for allegedly receiving bribe of Rs 50,000 from a school uniform supplier in Shamli on Wednesday, police said.

Raj Lakshmi, the assistant basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) posted in Kairana, was arrested by the anti-corruption unit led by Inspector Pushpa Garg during a raids at her house in Shamli.

According to SP (Vigilance) Kunwar Anup Singh, a supplier of school uniforms for government schools Satyapal Singh lodged a complaint that the official had asked him to pay up as part of the deal to deliver uniforms to a school.

Lakshmi was caught red-handed by the vigilance team and booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

