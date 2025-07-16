Meerut, July 16: A 55-year-old woman died after undergoing bariatric surgery at a private hospital here, sparking outrage among her family members, who alleged gross negligence by the attending doctor, officials said on Wednesday. The situation escalated at the hospital premises on Tuesday, prompting the arrival of police and health department officials.

Rajni Gupta, wife of businessman Brajmohan Gupta and a resident of Sadar Bazar, was admitted to the Nutima Hospital on Garh Road on July 11 for the weight-loss surgery. Her family claims she was influenced by a social media advertisement promoting bariatric surgery. Uttar Pradesh: Patient Dies During Surgery for Abdominal Tumour; Family Blames Medical Negligence, Vandalises Hospital.

At the time of her surgery, she weighed 123 kg and had opted for the procedure performed by bariatric surgeon Dr Rishi Singhal, the family said. Her son, Shubham Gupta, stated that his sister, Shivani (26), who also weighed around 120 kg, had been admitted to the hospital for surgery along with their mother.

The family alleged that the doctor promised a loss of 30 kg within 24 hours. While Shivani's operation was successful, Rajni passed away following her surgery. Rajni's experienced severe abdominal pain the day after surgery, which the doctors allegedly dismissed. On July 13, an X-ray revealed a leak in the abdomen, allegedly caused during surgery, leading to infection, the family claimed, further alleging that she died on Tuesday as she did not receive proper treatment. Madhya Pradesh: Woman Undergoes Uterus Surgery at Meera Hospital in Sagar Without Family's Consent, Dies Later Due to Complications; Complaint Filed Against Doctor.

Rajni's husband filed a complaint at the Medical Police Station, accusing the doctor and the hospital staff of negligence. However, no FIR has been registered yet. "The complaint has been forwarded to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), and further action will depend on the investigation report," SHO Shilesh Kumar told PTI.

CMO Dr Ashok Kumar Kataria told PTI he has not yet received the complaint and will act accordingly once it arrives. In response to the allegations, Dr Rishi Singhal denied any negligence. Speaking to PTI, he said Rajni and her daughter attended an event on December 15, 2024, featuring over 150 of his treated patients. Impressed by the results, they approached him on July 8, requesting surgeries while their family business was on hold due to the Kanwar Yatra, the doctor said.

He further noted that he informed them that the surgery could not be done immediately without tests and proper preparation. Shivani returned the next day with reports, and Rajni's surgery was scheduled for July 11, while Shivani's was booked for July 14. "Rajni had multiple pre-existing conditions - diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid issues, fatty liver, sleep apnea, high cholesterol, and cardiac concerns," he said, adding that both mother and daughter were informed that the procedure would be critical.

Rajni underwent a successful surgery on July 11, after which Shivani requested her surgery be advanced to July 12. Both were stable until the morning of July 13. However, Rajni experienced uneasiness that evening and was "immediately shifted" to the ICU, the doctor said. He further claimed that a team of doctors, including Vishwajeet Bembi, Vishal Saxena, Avneet Rana, Mitul Jain, Hariraj Tomar, and Sandeep Garg, attempted treatment, but she died of a heart attack despite their efforts.

