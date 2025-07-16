Sonbhadra, July 16: A woman allegedly died during surgery in the Robertsganj area here, following which her family vandalised the hospital claiming negligence, the police said on Wednesday. Indu (34), a resident of Madihan, Mirzapur, was admitted to the Panchsheel Multi-Speciality Hospital in the Chhapka village on Tuesday at 10 am for a surgery to remove an abdominal tumour, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar said. Kerala: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies From Post-Surgical Complications in Kannur, Police Launch Probe After Family Alleges Medical Negligence.

All pre-surgery tests were complete, and doctors took Indu into the operating theatre (OT) around 4 pm. Throughout the evening, the hospital staff kept assuring the family that everything was proceeding smoothly, the family alleged in their statement. However, by 9 pm, when Indu was still not brought out, her family grew restless and forcibly entered the Operation Theatre, where they allegedly found her lying lifeless. Medical Negligence in UP: TB Patient Forced To Inject Himself in General Ward of Mahoba District Hospital; Video Goes Viral.

Angered by the death, the family members allegedly vandalised hospital property following which the police rushed to the scene. The deceased's family lodged a complaint, and an FIR was registered against the hospital, police said. The body has been sent for postmortem, and further investigation is underway.