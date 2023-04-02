Mathura (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman with her hands and feet tied up was found in a water tank here, police said on Sunday.

Sub-Inspector Rajeev Gautam (Govardhan) said on Saturday some locals noticed the body on Parikrama Marg and informed the police.

He said after reaching the spot, the body was pulled out of the water.

The hands and feet of the victim, in her early 20s, were tied with a dupatta and her face was covered with a jacket, police said, adding efforts are on to identify the woman.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

