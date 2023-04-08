Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is now working on giving state-produced milk products a new identity and branding on the global stage, the government said on Saturday.

For this, CM Yogi has decided to give many other concessions along with subsidies in Uttar Pradesh Dairy Development and Milk Production Promotion Policy-22 to establish milk products globally.

The Yogi Government has decided to give Rs 20 lakh every year for three years for the branding of milk products as well as Rs 40 lakh for the promotion of exports. Besides, 50 per cent of the total cost will be subsidized for sending the product sample to other countries while a grant of Rs five lakh rupees will be given for the standardization of products.

Commissioner of Milk Development Department Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil said that the Yogi government has announced several incentives for milk products to make the dairy sector strong and self-reliant.

"These include branding of milk products, promotion of milk production in the state, setting up of new plants and cold chain, purchase of milk centre equipment, installation of bulk milk cooler, refrigerated van, cooling van, road milk tanker and purchase of ice cream trolley. The government is also giving huge subsidies on the same," he said.

On the other hand, to promote the export of processed milk products of the state, the Yogi Government is giving a subsidy of 25 per cent and a maximum of Rs 20 lakh on the total expenditure incurred on transportation from road to airport, or seaport.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 40 lakh is being given for export promotion, which will be provided on the basis of exports through ships or aircraft. Not only this, for the purpose of encouraging exports, 50 percent of the total cost or a maximum of Rs five lakh is being given as a grant for sending samples of milk products to other countries.

In the New Milk Policy-2022, the State government has made a provision of giving a grant of Rs 5 lakhs on the patent and design of the product along with encouraging the standardization of milk products. CM has also announced exemption from electricity charges for 10 years in the new policy to promote new milk processing plants. Under this policy, stamp duty is being waived for the purchase of land, or for taking land on lease for a new plant. (ANI)

