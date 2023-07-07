Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, announced on Friday the launch of a digital crop survey called 'e-Padtal' to safeguard farmers from crop loss caused by seasonal fluctuations and give them access to government funds and programmes.

The purpose of this specific survey is to develop such an eco-system and database by working as a single, verified source by determining the reality of data related to crops in the state so that the department can update the conditions in real-time through data and will be able to carry out the action by assessing, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Also Read | Climate: Landmark Shipping Deal Aims to Cut Emissions Faster.

Uttar Pradesh government aims to double farmers' income, introducing digital crop survey 'e-Padtal' to protect against losses and provide benefits.

The Yogi Govt also began the inspection process of crops through this digital survey in the current Kharif season. The roadmap has been decided for other digital crop surveys in the state, including Rabi and Zaid, according to the statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone of Projects Worth Around Rs 7,600 Crore in Chhattisgarh, Calls Them Measures of Social Justice.

Data from 35983 e-Padtal clusters under 31002 accountants in 350 tehsils across 75 districts of the state will be included in this survey. The status of crops, their photographs, and other related data will be compiled in each of the clusters.

On completion of the compilation of data related to crops in the survey, it will be able to present a detailed description of their status in the form of a database. On the basis of this, the departments will be able to get information about many important aspects, including providing the benefits of the schemes to the farmers and helping to determine the price of the crops, said the statement.

Presently, the state's Kharif season began on June 15, and consequently, the preparation for the Kharif season survey has started. It is believed that the survey will be conducted in the Kharif season between August 10 and September 25.

The time period for the survey has been fixed from January 1 to February 15 for the Rabi season and May 1 to May 31 for the Zaid season. At the same time, another special survey can also be conducted in the month of October if needed.

To conduct the survey, 'District Master Trainers' in each district and 'Tehsil Master Trainers' at the tehsil level will be identified, and training in a three-day workshop will be given at Krishi Bhawan, Lucknow, read the statement.

The concerned surveyors, supervisors, and verifiers of Lucknow Circle will be given training at Lok Bhavan, while the concerned surveyors, supervisors, and verifiers of other districts will be provided training at the district headquarters.

Meanwhile, 12 State Master Trainers at the assistant commissioner level have been identified and trained in order to conduct this survey. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)