Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): In order to increase the additional income of street vendors and self-help groups in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government will organize a three-day Diwali Fair wherein street vendors and self-help groups will be able to display and sell various types of products in one place, an official statement from the CM's office said.

This three-day fair, just like every year, will be organized in all 75 districts of the state from November 9 to 11, on the occasion of Diwali and will be held under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

In this regard, necessary guidelines have been issued by the State Urban Livelihood Mission.

According to the official statement, the Urban Development Minister, AK Sharma, explained that, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's intention to provide the general public with a one-stop location for festival-related products, this year, the Diwali Fair is being organized to increase the extra income of street vendors, self-help groups, and other individuals. The SOP has been released for this purpose.

As a result, guidelines have been issued by the State Urban Livelihood Mission to the nodal officers of the PM SVANidhi scheme, Project Directors, City Project Officers, and others.

The SOP has instructed all District Magistrates to organize the fair in open spaces, with sufficient space for parking, food stalls, swings, and cultural programs. The fairgrounds should also have arrangements for electricity, water, and cleanliness.

Before the fair, publicity events will be conducted in the city's main markets and wedding zones through microphone announcements. At the district level, a Chief Nodal Officer will be appointed to coordinate with the Municipal Nodal Officer and ensure proper execution of the event.

To organize the fair in a grand manner, a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate, which will prepare the timeline for the fair's activities. During the fair, medical camps will be set up for the families of street vendors and members of self-help groups, where medical advice and medicine will be provided.

Various competitions, including art, slogans, mehndi (henna), rangoli, dance, singing, and cooking, will be organized for the families of street vendors and buyers at the fair venue. These competitions aim to promote creativity and talent. Additionally, under the PM SVANidhi scheme, the first, second, and third loan applications will be approved, and stalls will be set up for banks to distribute loans during this event.

Furthermore, departmental stalls will be set up to link vendors with the PM SVANidhi scheme and other eight schemes for vendor profiling and more. Directives have also been given to honour vendors. who are actively engaged and have conducted maximum digital transactions with maximum cashback in the cultural program. (ANI)

