India- Chandigarh, November 7: A violent clash erupted after an argument over bill at a nightclub in Haryana's Panchkula early on Sunday, as per a video going viral. As a waiter at the club tried to stop the fleeing customers, he was dragged for over 100 meters on their car’s bonnet. Haryana Shocker: Father Kills Minor Daughter, Son; Later Dies by Suicide in Bahadurgarh

The incident was reported at the Posh Cafe & Club in Sector 20 on early Sunday when a group of people, including three women, got into an argument with the staff over the bill after partying till 4 a.m. Haryana Shocker: Bombshell Found in Panchkula’s MDC Sector-6 (Watch Video)

Clash After Argument Over Bill in Posh Panchkula Nightclub

Clash broke out between two groups outside a club in Sector 20 of #Panchkula in the early morning. The accused hanged the youth from the car and dragged him for 100 meters. pic.twitter.com/Xl7VtKet48 — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 7, 2023

As per reports, the men assaulted the club staff and the bouncers with sticks while the women brandished swords as the argument over the food and liquor bills. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras and gone viral on the social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).