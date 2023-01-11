Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): A 22-year-old youth who was booked for an alleged rape attempt on a girl from his neighbourhood was found hanging from a tree on Monday morning, informed Bareilly Superintendent of police Akhilesh Chaurasia on Wednesday.

The family of the deceased man has accused the family of the rape victim of his death, added the SSP.

Police have registered a case of murder against three members of the girl's family, including her father, uncle and a relative. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

The video of the youth has gone viral. In a purported video, he alleged that a few people had threatened to kill him.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

