Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 31 (ANI): Urging people of Tamil Nadu to stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president K Annamalai on Tuesday said that the upcoming general elections will serve as the foundation for political change in the southern state.

"Tamil Nadu people should stand by PM Modi. Only 40 days remain for the election. The upcoming general elections will serve as the foundation for political change in Tamil Nadu, to end the corrupt rule of the DMK," Annamalai said while addressing a gathering on day 84 of his ongoing En Mann En Makkal Yatra.

The Tamil Nadu BJP president also hit out at state Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to Spain.

"Where is our CM? He is in Spain. They say that the CM went to Spain to attract investments for Tamil Nadu. Then why was the Global Investors Meet held four days ago? He often travels abroad - not to attract investments but to save money there. I said the same thing when the CM visited Dubai," he told the gathering.

The state BJP chief also took on the Tamil Nadu CM alleging that he had not implemented welfare schemes in Tiruvannamalai .

"The Chief Minister, who visited Tiruvannamalai district twice to inaugurate Minister AV Velu's Arunai Medical College buildings, did not implement any welfare schemes for the district. In Tiruvannamalai district Velu has opened a new medical college to earn money, to spend on DMK meetings, to give money to people during elections. It has been 3 years since coming to power, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has not taken any steps to build a new government medical college except cutting the ribbon on the medical colleges given by the Indian Prime Minister Modi" he said.

"There should be 1.5 lakh nutrition workers in Tamil Nadu. But there are 59,000 vacancies for food workers in Tamil Nadu as of today. In the last 7 years, our central government has provided 2,907 crore rupees for the implementation of the breakfast and mid-day meal program in Tamil Nadu. 12,967 crore rupees has been provided by our central government in the last 9 years to improve the infrastructure of Tamil Nadu schools and implement the compulsory education program. Where does the central government funds go" Annamalai further said.

The En Mann En Makka Yatra was held at the Kilipennathur block in the Tiruvannamalai district.

The Padayatra, launched in July last year, aims to cover all 234 assembly constituencies across the state and is scheduled to conclude this year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Annamalai aims to cover 1068 Km on foot and the rest of the area by vehicle. (ANI)

