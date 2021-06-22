New Delhi, June 22: Delhi Police in its chargesheet has said that businessman Sushil Ansal had deliberately concealed the information regarding criminal proceedings pending against him and also his conviction in his declaration in a passport application form.

The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against Sushil Ansal under section 177 (furnishing false information) and 181 (False statement on oath) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of Passport Act. Uphaar Cinema Fire: Ministry of External Affairs Blames Delhi Police for Issuing Passport to Sushil Ansal.

In its chargesheet, police said that "from the investigation, it is clear that Sushil Ansal had deliberately concealed the information regarding criminal proceedings pending against the applicant in any Court of law or that she/ he has not been convicted by any court of law for any criminal offence in past."

Police also submitted that during the course of an investigation, no evidence came on record against the then police officer who conducted the verification in 2013 of the passport of the accused as he carried out the verification as per laid down procedure.

The chargesheet was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma, who has listed the matter for further hearing on January 31, 2022.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against real estate baron Sushil Ansal for concealing facts when he has applied for a passport in 2013. The FIR was lodged on the direction of the Delhi High Court.

Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) Chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy, had alleged that Ansal concealed or gave false information to the authorities for the renewal of his passport and Ansal obtained the passport through illegal means by suppressing the most material information -- that he was facing criminal charges and had been convicted and sentenced for two years in the Uphaar fire tragedy.

