New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday appealed to members of the Rajya Sabha to uphold the highest traditions of parliamentary debate and discourse and resolve to keep national interest and security over partisan interests.

"Indeed a moment of deep reflection for us all and also of pride that over the decades the Council of States has played a pivotal role in upholding public causes and giving direction to national discourse," said Dhankhar in his letter to all MPs on the 73rd anniversary of the commencement of the first sitting of the Rajya Sabha.

Dhankhar, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said significantly this coincides with the 75th year of our Republic.

"This is also a moment to recall the exemplary standards that have been set by members of the Constituent Assembly in respect of discourse. Contentious and divisive issues were traversed in a spirit of cooperation and consensualism," he noted.

"On this occasion, I extend my greetings to you all and appeal to continue to uphold the highest traditions of parliamentary debate and discourse so as to inspire and motivate our people," the chairman told members in his letter.

