Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed government departments to upload the execution status of the 100-day action plan on the official portal by May 1.

Fadnavis had unveiled a 100-day transformation programme for Maharashtra in December to ensure transparency, accountability and swiftness in the administration. The Mahayuti government will complete 100 days in office on April 14.

The chief minister said on Wednesday that secretaries of 26 departments attended a review meeting chaired by him.

"Out of 938 action points, 411 have been accomplished so far which is 44 per cent (execution), while 16 per cent are lagging and 40 per cent are in final stages,' he told reporters, adding that a review meeting of 22 departments will be held on Thursday.

The CM said he directed departmental secretaries to finish the task by May 1 and upload details of the execution of action points and reasons for the delay and non-execution.

"The action points are rated by the Quality Council of India', he added.

Against the backdrop of the MNS' campaign for speaking in Marathi in banks and other establishments, the chief minister said, "It is not wrong to emphasise the use of spoken Marathi. However, no one should take the law into their hands or strict action will follow".

Speaking on the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, the CM said the investigation is being taken to its logical conclusion.

"A charge sheet was already filed. The prosecution will now focus on ensuring strict punishment to the accused," he said.

