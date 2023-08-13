Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and present Congress state chief, Kamal Nath, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led regime over a purported letter claiming corruption and exhorted party workers to "50 per cent commission government".

The allegation followed a tweet by Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with which she tagged a letter alleging 50 per cent commission in lieu of payments to government contractors.

Taking to his official handle on X, formerly Twitter, the Congress stalwart said, "I call upon each and every worker in the Congress to stand against corruption and uproot this 50 per cent-commission government. Satyamev Jayate."

Further, in his post, the former chief minister accused his successor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, of getting fellow BJP leaders to file an FIR against senior Congress leaders.

"FIRs have been lodged by BJP leaders in various districts of the state against respected Congress leaders like Priyanka Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and myself at the behest of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, which is drenched in scams from head to toe," Nath stated further in his post.

Further, accusing the BJP government of punishing those raising the issue of corruption instead of ordering an investigation into the charges, Nath said, "The government, which is being referred to as Commission-raj-sarkar by everyone in the state, is persecuting those, who are raising the issue of corruption, instead of having the charges investigated into."

His statement followed an FIR against Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Arun Yadav on the complaint of some BJP leaders.

The complaint was over a purported letter alleging corruption, which the Congress leaders tagged to their social media posts.

According to a post by the Indore Commissioner of Police (CP) on X on Saturday late night, the BJP's local legal cell convener Nimesh Pathak lodged a complaint about a 'fake' letter alleging a "50 per cent commission" on the release of pending payments to government contractors.

"Applicant Nimesh Pathak has complained to the police station Sanyogitaganj Indore that a letter from a person named Gyanendra Awasthi has gone viral on social media. It was mentioned in the letter about investigating the demand for 50 per cent commission from contractors. This fake letter has also been made viral on social media. On this complaint, a case has been registered against the accused Gyanendra Awasthi and the handlers of the Twitter account @MPArun Yadav, @OfficeOfKNath @priyankagandhi in police station Sanyogitaganj," read a statement quoting the Indore Commissioner of Police.

Based on the complaint, a case under IPC sections 420, and 469 was registered at Indore's Sanyogitaganj police station.

Earlier, on Friday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X, "The union of (government) contractors in Madhya Pradesh has written to the Chief Justice of the High Court complaining that pending payments were received only on the payment of 50 per cent commission."

"The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone a step ahead, breaking its own record of corruption. The people of Karnataka ousted the 40 per cent-commission government. Now, the people of Madhya Pradesh will do likewise," she added. (ANI)

