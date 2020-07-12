Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday mounted to 934 after 21 more people succumbed to the disease, while 1,384 fresh infections pushed the tally to 36,476, health officials said.

Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said 23,334 of the total infected have been discharged. The state now has 12,208 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Also Read | All Four Bungalows of Actor Amitabh Bachchan's Family Sealed After Sanitisation: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

On Saturday, 39,623 samples were taken for testing, Prasad said during a daily media briefing on COVID-19.

"We are now conducting 40,000 tests on a daily basis. In March, the daily testing capacity was 60 and now it has increased by 650 times," he said.

Also Read | Srinagar COVID-19 Rules: Fine Increased to Rs 1,000 For Not Wearing Mask in Public Places, Says DM Shahid Choudhary.

A number of new laboratories have been set up and TrueNAT machines have reached every district. "Antigen tests are also being conducted. Till now, as many as 11,56,089 tests have been conducted," Prasad said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)