Srinagar, July 12: Since the lockdown norms have been eased, several cities in the country are witnessing a spike in novel coronavirus cases, including Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Amid a surge in cases, Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary has imposed a Rs 1000 fine on anyone caught not wearing a mask. Coronavirus in India: Check State-Wise COVID-19 Cases.

"Since the lifting of lockdown, there has been a spike in COVID-19 positive cases and deaths here. Today, there are 1611 positive cases including 1100 active cases. We've increased fine for not wearing a mask Rs 1000 from Rs 500," Choudhary said.

Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir administration refused claims of total lockdown in the Union Territory from Monday. "The news regarding this is baseless and just a rumour,” the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu region said in a statement.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 10,156 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 4,092 are active, while 5,895 have recovered from the illness. Till now, 169 people have also died due to the illness.

