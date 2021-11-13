Moradabad/Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Moradabad has reported a total of 22 new dengue cases on Friday, informed Dr. Nanak Saran, Chief Medical Officer at District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

He also said that around 350 dengue cases have been reported from October 22 till now in the district.

Meanwhile, Kanpur has reported 13 new Zika virus cases on Friday, while 31 people have also recovered from the virus.

"At present, the active caseload of Zika virus stands at 90," said Dr. Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer of Kanpur. (ANI)

