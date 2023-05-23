New Delhi, May 23: For the second consecutive year, women have topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations securing four out of the first five ranks in the results announced on Tuesday.

Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra have secured the top four ranks, respectively in the UPSC 2022 results announced today. Mayur Hazarika from Assam secured the All India rank 5. UPSC Aspirants Hold Protest in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar Demanding Extra Attempt at Exams (See Pics).

Results of the UPSC CSE preliminary examination that was held on June 5, 2022 were made public on June 22. Congratulating the rank holders, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, took to Twitter, and said, "Women power at it's best! Congratulations Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia and Uma Hariti N, the first 3 toppers in #UPSC #CivilServicesExamination 2022 Final. A day of celebration also for all the others who have made it. #DoPT."

A total number of 933 candidates- 613 men and 320 women- were recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services, as per the official release by the department.

Ishita Kishore, is a graduate in economics from Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce. Garima Lohia is a Commerce graduate from Kirorimal College DU. Uma Harathi N is a B.Tech. graduate in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad and the fourth topper Smriti Mishra is a BSc. graduate from Miranda House College, Delhi University. UPSC Recruitment 2022: UPSC Announces 'Recruitment Results' of Candidates Selected During the Month of May 2022.

Last year, Shruti Sharma had secured All India Rank 1 in the UPSC CSE 2021 exam. All the top three positions were secured by women--Ankita Agarwal had secured AIR 2 and Gamini Singla from Chandigarh got rank 3. (ANI)

