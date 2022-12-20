UPSC aspirants on Tuesday held a protest in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area demanding an extra attempt to appear for the exam. Talking about the protest, the UPSC aspirants said, "We lost attempts amid Covid as we couldn't prepare that's why we want extra attempts. These extra attempts were given to students appearing for other exams." UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 Expected Soon At upsc.gov.in; Here’s How to Check Scorecard.

UPSC Aspirants Demands Extra Attempt at Exam

Delhi | UPSC aspirants held a protest in Old Rajinder Nagar area demanding an extra attempt for the exam. "We lost attempts amid Covid as we couldn't prepare that's why we want extra attempts. These extra attempts were given to students appearing for other exams", they say. pic.twitter.com/DuNlacSwke — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

