New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in September 2019 were announced on Tuesday, said Government of India (GoI).

According to an official press release, the following are the lists, in order of merit of 196 (106+76+14) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in September 2019 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 149th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 208F(P) Course.

There are some common candidates in the three lists for various courses. The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' certificates (Army Wing) holders], 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC 'C' Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry].

The Commission had recommended 2699, 1592 and 0611 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after the SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters. The results of Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score. Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice.(ANI)

