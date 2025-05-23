New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Services on select Delhi Metro lines will begin earlier than usual on May 25 to facilitate candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination conducted by the UPSC, the DMRC said on Thursday.

Services from terminal stations on Line-7 (Pink Line), Line-8 (Magenta Line) and Line-9 (Grey Line) will begin at 6 am, instead of the usual start time of 7 am on Sundays. The early operations will help candidates reach their examination centres on time, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

"This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of DMRC, said in a statement.

On the Pink Line, services will begin from Majlis Park, Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Shiv Vihar and Majpur-Babarpur towards their respective terminal stations at 6 am. Similarly, trains on the Magenta Line will start at 6 am from Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden. However, services from Krishna Park Extension will begin slightly earlier at 5:50 am, he said.

On the Grey Line, services from both Dhansa Bus Stand and Dwarka terminals will commence at 6 am, he said.

The services on all other metro lines will operate according to the normal Sunday schedule, the DMRC said.

