New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Several Urdu publications in the national capital reported about the holding of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting by interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's oath taking ceremony in Guwahati was also covered.

Inquilab: The newspaper prominently carried the news of Sonia Gandhi holding the CWC meeting where she said that the party should take note of serious setbacks and put the house in order, after the disappointing performance in the recent elections.

The publication also carried the news of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unveiling her new council of ministers and 43 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders being sworn in at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

It also reported that corpses of around a dozen suspected coronavirus patients were spotted in the Ganga in Bihar's Buxar.

Rashtriya Sahara: The daily reported that in an affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court, the Centre defended its Covid vaccination policy, which has been criticised for differential pricing, shortage of doses, and slow rollout.

The newspaper also reported that Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Assam, along with 13 members of his cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by BJP National President J P Nadda, many other leaders of the party as well as opposition parties.

It also carried the news that this is for the first time after four straight days that India's COVID-19 count has risen by less than 400,000 fresh infections.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper highlighted that around one lakh employees of the Indian Railways have been infected by COVID-19, as per the railway officials.

It also reported that Tamil Nadu has imposed lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It also carried the news of Himanta Biswa Sarma's oath-taking ceremony (ANI).

