New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The farmer unions' chakka jam was the main highlight in Sunday's various editions of Urdu publications as the nationwide protest, which left a significant impact in states like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, received prominent coverage in Dailies.

Most newspapers also gave prominent space to the report of Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal in which the party president Jagat Prakash Nadda takes a dig at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state.

Inquilab: The newspaper leads with the 'chakka jam' by the protesting farmer unions and stated in its report that the nationwide effects were visible due to the agitation. It also reported about internet services being shut down in sensitive areas and lives in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan were affected for three hours due to the protest.

The publication also gave prominent space to the news of MNS chief Raj Thackeray stating that the Union government should not have exposed Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar to social media trolling by involving them in its campaign to counter tweets by foreign celebrities in support of ongoing farmers' protest.

Hindustan Express: The newspapers published about the farmers' chakka jam with a red bold headline which stated that farmers show strength and their effect was majorly seen in Punjab and Haryana.

The publication also highlighted the news of BJP's president JP Nadda flagging off the 'Parivartan Yatra' on Saturday and reported that Nadda said people of West Bengal have decided to change the ruling TMC government. He also accused the TMC government of failing to fulfill its promises, the report further added.

The news of the COVID-19 vaccine also carried out stating that over 50 lakh people have been vaccinated so far in the country. (ANI)

