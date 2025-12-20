Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has said that the 'Urea App' is a clear sign of the Congress government's incompetence and accused the ruling party of acting with a vendetta against rural areas.

Speaking at the Athmiya Sammelanam of newly elected BRS Sarpanches, Upa-Sarpanches, and Ward Members of Tandur in Telangana Bhavan, Hyderabad.

KTR remarked that the public has taught a fitting lesson to the Congress government, which has been deceiving all sections of the state for the past two years. He lashed out at the Congress for systematically weakening the agricultural sector and obstructing the implementation of welfare schemes.

KTR criticised the Congress government for "sidelining crucial farmer-centric schemes" such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and the Loan Waiver. He further alleged that the government has disrupted the essential electricity supply for farming, causing immense distress to the rural population. He noted that the growing dissatisfaction in villages is a direct result of the government's lack of sincerity toward the farming community.

Addressing the issue of fertiliser distribution, KTR vehemently opposed the new mobile application system for urea supply, labelling it an "Anti-Farmer policy." He termed the initiative the "Urea App Drama," claiming it is a conspiracy to hide the long queues of farmers from the world's view. He argued that a government unable to provide fertilisers directly at shops is now attempting to deceive farmers with a mobile app to mask its own failures.

KTR reminded that during the 10-year tenure of the KCR government, farmers never had to stand in queues for fertilisers. He attributed the current urea crisis to the Congress government's lack of basic planning and vision. "If the Congress had the same love for farmers that KCR has in his heart, these problems wouldn't exist. But this government lacks both love and sincerity," KTR remarked.

He urged the government to stop its attempts to "hide the queues" and instead focus on the actual problem. He demanded that the state government immediately supply the required amount of urea to farmers and stop creating unnecessary hurdles. He called on the administration to work with genuine commitment for the welfare of the farmers rather than complicating their lives with such "app dramas."

KTR further emphasised that the powers and funds of local bodies are constitutionally guaranteed to the Sarpanches. He clarified that government funds are public money, not the personal property of any leader, and that representatives should act as "Dharmakartas" (trustees).

He highlighted that under the BRS regime, 'Palle Pragati' transformed villages, earning Telangana 30 percent of national awards, whereas development has now come to a halt under Congress. He concluded by encouraging the 67 newly elected BRS Sarpanches in Tandur to stand firm and fight for the people's rights against the government's failures.

The meeting was attended by former ministers Srinivas Yadav, Gangula Kamalakar, as well as Karne Prabhakar, former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, and other key party leaders and activists.

