New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The government on Wednesday said that Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) has started urea production at its Barauni plant in Bihar.

The government had mandated the HURL to revive Barauni unit with an estimated investment of Rs 8,387 crore with urea production capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes per annum, an official statement said.

The country has achieved another milestone by setting up new ammonia urea plant at Barauni, which has started urea production on Tuesday, it added.

The gas-based Barauni plant is part of the initiative taken by the Centre to revive closed urea units of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizers Corporation Ltd (HFCL) in order to achieve self-sufficiency in urea sector.

HURL, incorporated on 15th June 2016, is a joint venture company by Coal India Ltd (CIL), NTPC Ltd (NTPC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and FCIL/HFCL to revive Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni units with an estimated investment of Rs 25,000 crore.

The start of all the three plants of HURL will add 38.1 lakh tonnes per annum indigenous urea production in the country.

The project will not only improve the availability of fertilizer to farmers but also give a boost to the economy in the region.

The operation of plants will help make the country self-reliant in urea fertilizer, saving in foreign exchange outflow due to import and take a giant step towards 'Atamnirbhar Bharat in fertilizers'.

