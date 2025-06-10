New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to the country, but it "cannot and will not tolerate" illegal entry and abuse of visas, the US Embassy here said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the embassy shared this in a brief statement.

"The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law," it said.

The post comes in the backdrop of a video and pictures emerging of an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the floor at USA's Newark Liberty airport before he was allegedly deported.

