Patna, Mar 24 (PTI) The US Consul General, Kathy Giles-Diaz, on Monday met Bihar Industries minister Nitish Mishra and discussed various aspects in which investment, technology transfer and economic activities can be promoted between Bihar and the USA.

According to a statement issued by the industries department, the envoy appreciated Bihar's development initiatives and investment-friendly environment.

"The meeting focused on in-depth discussions regarding industrial investment, business opportunities, and advancements in education and skill development in Bihar... The minister reaffirmed her that Bihar is fully prepared to welcome investors".

This is the first visit of Kathy Giles-Diaz to Bihar.

"She is leading the US Consulate in 11 states of eastern India. During the meeting, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the areas in which investment, technology transfer and economic activities can be promoted between Bihar and America. Detailed information was shared on the business opportunities for American companies in Bihar," the statement said.

Talks were also held in the context of the growing industrial environment and industry policies in Bihar.

"The main objective of the meeting was to discuss the possibilities of business opportunities in Bihar for US companies. A detailed overview of the major schemes and industry policies being implemented by the Bihar government was part of the discussion," the statement said.

The US Consul General also met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Raj Bhavan.

