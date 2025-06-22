Thrissur (Kerala) [India] June 22 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) General Secretary MA Baby has strongly condemned the recent US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, terming it a "grave violation of international law."

CPI(M)'s Baby expressed that his party unequivocally condemns the attack, which was reportedly carried out on the orders of the US President Donald Trump, ignoring the US intelligence.

Baby further stated that the strike is similar to the lies about weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) that preceded the Iraq war. He warned that this attack's economic and political fallout would be global, including for India. Baby described the US as the "No. 1 Rogue State" and called for protest action wherever possible.

In an official post on X on Sunday, MA Baby said, "We unequivocally condemn the US attack on Iran's nuclear sites -- a grave violation of international law. Trump ordered this strike, ignoring US intelligence that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons. This mirrors the Iraq war lies -- lies about WMDs then and nukes now. The economic & political fallout will be global, including for India. The US has proved itself to be the No. 1 Rogue State. Call for Protest action wherever possible."

Additionally, while speaking to ANI on the issue, Baby declared that the CPI(M) and other left parties have called upon people to come out in protest against the "naked declaration of war" by the US and Israel. They have also demanded that the Indian government take a firm stand against the attack on Iran.

The statement comes in the wake of heavy military strikes by the United States, targeting nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.

Iran condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear program. A statement issued by AEOI confirmed that early on Sunday morning, Iran's nuclear sites were "subjected to savage aggression--an act in violation of international laws, particularly the NPT."

"This action, which violates international regulations, unfortunately took place under the indifference--and even complicity--of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," it said."The American enemy, through virtual space and by the declaration of its president, has taken responsibility for the attacks on the mentioned sites, which are under continuous IAEA monitoring in accordance with the Safeguards Agreement and the NPT," the statement read.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said that it expects the international community to condemn the actions and support Iran in asserting its rights."The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran assures the great nation of Iran that despite the malicious plots of its enemies, with the dedication of thousands of revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry--built on the blood of nuclear martyrs--to be halted. This organisation is taking the necessary steps to defend the rights of the noble Iranian people, including legal actions", the statement concluded.

According to a CNN report, the US likely used six B-2 bombers to drop a dozen GBU-57 A/B "bunker buster" bombs, also known as Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP), on the Fordow nuclear site, which is Iran's main location for uranium enrichment.

A US official also told CNN that a full payload of bombs was dropped on Fordow.In his first public remarks following the strikes, President Trump warned that further action could be taken if Tehran fails to agree to a satisfactory peace settlement."There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we've witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said in his address to the nation from the White House on Saturday (local time).

In a Truth Social post, he added, "This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be a tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight's was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill."

Trump also praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating: "I want to thank Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel."He also lauded the military minds behind the joint operation: "I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they've done and most importantly I want to congratulate great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight, and all of the United States' military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades. Hopefully, we will no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope that so."

Trump was joined by key members of his administration, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth , as he delivered the remarks from the White House. (ANI)

