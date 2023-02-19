Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Nine senators of the upper house of the United States Congress on Sunday reviewed the making of Jaipur Foot, a prosthetic used to help amputees and polio victims walk.

The review was carried out at Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti (BMVSS), which has been working since 1975 for the rehabilitation of amputees and polio with Jaipur foot. According to a statement issued by BMVSS, the team led by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer also included US Acting Ambassador Elizabeth Jones. The construction method of the world famous Jaipur Foot was presented to the group of US senators by the founder and chief patron of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) D R Mehta. This team of senators interacted with the disabled and inquired about the specialty of the prosthetic. Mehta told the team that 21 lakh disabled people from India and abroad have been rehabilitated by the organisation.

The delegates of G20 countries who attended the three-day G20 Employment Working Group meeting in Jodhpur were also briefed about the foot on February 5.

