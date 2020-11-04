New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Catalyst Management Services (CMS) on Wednesday said it has launched a partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to support India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic under which it has provided USD 3 million for comprehensive support on health, livelihood and social protection for vulnerable communities.

In a statement, CMS said USAID has provided USD 3 million over two years to support the COVID Action Collab (CAC) partnership, which was formally announced on Wednesday through a virtual conference.

The statement said the funds will be used to provide comprehensive support on health, livelihood and social protection for vulnerable communities.

At the event, participants discussed the importance of leveraging collective expertise to build resilient communities. More than 150 civil society organisations, development partners, and private sector organisations attended the virtual launch event, it said.

