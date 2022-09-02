Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra highway police authorities have asked personnel to use e-challan machines to fine traffic norm violators and not click photographs of such vehicles on their mobile phones, an official said on Friday.

The circular issued by Highway Police Additional Director General Kulwant Kumar Sarangal on Wednesday asked personnel to follow rules strictly while taking action against offenders.

As per the circular, traffic police from various parts of the state have been found clicking photographs of vehicles from their personal mobile phones while taking action against violator vehicles, and then uploading it on e-challan machines later.

The circular said the ADG had received a complaint from a Right to Information (RTI) activist who has alleged traffic police did not put photographs that showed the vehicle completely but were uploading just the number plate, which made it difficult to identify the make of the vehicle.

The circular was issued post this complaint, an official said, adding that action will be taken against those personnel who violate the mobile phone diktat.

