Chennai, Dec 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has issued a ban to curb the practice of using glass-coated threads, popularly used to fly kites, as the string causes severe injury, sometimes fatal, to people, animals and birds.

An order to this effect was issued on October 6 and this was further notified in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette on October 30.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu has brought a complete ban on the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase, supply, import and use of kite flying threads made out of nylon, plastic or any other synthetic material popularly known as 'Manjha thread' coated with synthetic substance and is non-biodegradable," an official release said on Tuesday.

The 'Manjha thread' was responsible for causing severe injury and sometimes even death of people, animals and especially birds during the kite flying competitions, the government order stated.

Besides harming people and animals, the 'manjha threads' also cause severe environmental degradation by choking drainage lines and water bodies.

"In order to safeguard the lives of people, animals and birds, a complete ban has been brought on the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase, supply, import and use of kite flying thread made out of nylon or any other synthetic material," the release said.

The government order authorises district Collectors, forest range officers, sub-inspectors and above in the police department, commissioners of corporations to take action on those who violate the law.

A violation of the ban would be penalised under the relevant provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Meanwhile, the environment, climate change and forest department, additional chief secretary Supriya Sahu shared the image of the Government Order in a social media post and termed the government's move as a "big step."

"This is a big step to prevent injury and sometimes even death of people, animals and especially birds during kite flying competitions or otherwise," she said.

