Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on Thursday said it has joined hands with Gabon-based International University of Libreville (UIL) to promote cultural exchange and joint projects.

To effect this association, USTM Vice Chancellor G D Sharma signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UIL Chancellor Jacques Francois Mavoungou, the Indian varsity said in a statement.

"The objective of this collaboration is to promote and expand international understanding, development and friendship. The MoU will help to stimulate and support educational, professional and inter-cultural activities and projects amongst the students and staff," Sharma said.

As per the MoU, several activities have been identified such as exchange programmes for students, faculties and staff, cultural exchange programmes, visit of scholars and tutors and collaborative research projects, among others.

"The MoU will be operational for a period of five years and can be renewed for additional periods. Each academic year shall begin with the Fall Semester and shall consist of the Fall (Odd), Spring (Even) and Summer Sessions," USTM said.

During the initial five-year term, both the universities shall consult annually to discuss the programmes and opportunities for improvement, it added.

